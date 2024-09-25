Manas National Park & Tiger Reserve will be officially reopening for the 2024-25 ecotourism season starting from September 27, 2024.

This reopening follows the completion of the mandated monsoon closure period as outlined by the Government of India’s Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) letter no. 15-1(17)/2015-NTCA, dated August 18, 2015.

The park’s operations will be conducted in compliance with the relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and the Assam Wildlife (Protection) Rules, 1997, ensuring the park’s conservation efforts continue alongside its tourism activities.



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These measures are taken to ensure sustainable tourism and the conservation of the park’s wildlife and ecosystem.

Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve will reopen for tourists on October 1 after the monsoon break, an official informed on September 8.

Park Director Sonali Ghosh said that only three ranges of the park will open for tourists with jeep safari facility initially. This comes keeping in mind the road conditions following the floods.

Jeep safari will be allowed in the central or Kohora, western or Bagori, and Burapahar ranges in two shifts -- 7.30 am to 10 am and 1.30 pm to 3 pm.