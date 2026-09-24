Assam: Manas National Park to reopen for tourists on October 2 for 2026-27 season

Manas National Park in Assam will reopen to tourists on October 2 for the 2026-27 tourism season, allowing domestic and international visitors to return to the UNESCO World Heritage Site following the monsoon period.

The reopening will be marked by a special programme at the park’s second main entrance on October 2, Ranger of the Bansbari Range Nitish Boro said.

Tourism activities at Manas are being resumed with the end of the monsoon season. The park is a major wildlife tourism destination in Assam and attracts visitors for its biodiversity and wildlife habitats.

According to park authorities, Manas National Park will remain open until further orders in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and the Assam Wildlife (Protection) Rules, 1997.

However, the park will continue to follow a weekly closure schedule for its different ranges.

The Bhuyanpara Range will remain closed on Thursdays, while the Bansbari Range will observe its weekly closure on Tuesdays. The Panbari Range will remain closed on Fridays and the Kuklung Range on Wednesdays.

The reopening is expected to mark the beginning of the annual tourism season at Manas, with visitors able to access the park through its designated ranges subject to the applicable regulations and operational guidelines.