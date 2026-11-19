The Assam Transport Department has made the installation of functional speed governors mandatory in all eligible transport vehicles across the state, directing enforcement agencies to ensure complete compliance with speed-limiting regulations. Vehicles found operating without the devices or with tampered or defective speed limiters may face seizure, suspension of fitness certificates and permits, and legal action under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

In an order dated November 18, the department issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) requiring both newly registered and existing transport vehicles covered under Rule 118 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, to be equipped with functional speed-limiting systems.

The measure has been introduced to curb over-speeding, which the department has identified as a major contributing factor behind serious road accidents and fatalities in Assam.

However, the mandatory requirement will not apply to two-wheelers, three-wheelers, quadricycles, fire tenders, ambulances and police vehicles.

No fitness certificate without functional speed limiter

Under the new SOP, speed-limiting systems can either be factory-fitted by manufacturers through a Speed Limiting Function (SLF) or installed in existing vehicles through an external Speed Limiting Device (SLD).

Owners of transport vehicles that are currently operating without speed limiters will have to approach authorised dealers or approved retro-fitment centres for installation.

The authorised centres will be required to seal the devices, affix identification stickers on vehicle windscreens, upload geo-tagged photographs on the VAHAN portal and issue digital fitment certificates.

The department has also made physical verification of speed limiters compulsory during vehicle fitness inspections. No Certificate of Fitness will be issued or renewed unless inspecting authorities or automated testing stations confirm that the vehicle has a functional and compliant speed-limiting system.

Similarly, permits will not be issued or renewed unless the vehicle possesses a valid fitness certificate and details of its speed-limiting device are recorded on the VAHAN portal.

Highway inspections to be intensified

The SOP directs Transport Department enforcement teams and traffic police to conduct regular inspection drives, particularly along major highways, including National Highways 27, 17 and 15.

District Transport Officers (DTOs) have been instructed to issue compliance notices to vehicle owners whose records on the VAHAN portal are incomplete.

Special speed limiter installation camps will also be organised at DTO offices, bus terminals and truck stands to facilitate compliance.

The department has further directed enforcement teams to take action against vehicles found over-speeding in districts other than their place of registration. In such cases, the local enforcement team will book the offence and inform the vehicle's original registering authority.

The SOP also states that over-speeding will be treated as an indication that the vehicle's speed-limiting device may be non-functional.

Seizure, suspension of registration for violations

The department has prescribed stringent action against vehicles operating without speed governors or with broken, defective or tampered devices.

Such vehicles may be seized, while their fitness certificates and permits may be suspended. Legal proceedings may also be initiated under applicable provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, including Sections 53, 190(2), 192, 192A and 207.

The SOP specifically prohibits tampering with, bypassing or disabling speed governors. In cases involving such violations, authorities may seize the vehicle, suspend its registration under Section 53 of the Act and register an FIR against the vehicle owner as well as the mechanic or any other person involved in tampering with the device.

Dealers and retro-fitment centres found guilty of negligence or fraudulent practices may also face action. The department may recommend suspension or cancellation of their approvals and blacklisting of manufacturers after providing them an opportunity to be heard.

Government officials who fail to verify compliance with the prescribed regulations may also face departmental and disciplinary action.

DTOs to submit fortnightly compliance reports

To monitor implementation across districts, the SOP has introduced a reporting mechanism requiring DTOs to submit fortnightly compliance reports to their respective District Commissioners and the Commissioner of Transport.

The reports will include details of the total number of eligible vehicles, speed-limiting devices verified, pending vehicle records, challans issued and vehicles impounded.

DTOs will also be required to submit quarterly reports to the Lead Agency on Road Safety, Assam, for onward submission to the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety.

District Commissioners have been directed to make compliance with speed limiter regulations a permanent agenda item during meetings of the District Road Safety Committees.

The new SOP has come into force with immediate effect.