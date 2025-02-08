The Assam government has introduced stringent documentation requirements for the transportation of Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricants (POL) within the state to curb illegal diesel transport and tax evasion.

As per the Assam VAT Act, transporters must now produce a Road Permit in Form-62, an invoice, a consignment note, and a transporter’s manifesto to ensure transparency and prevent revenue losses.

The move comes as part of a broader crackdown on fuel smuggling, with authorities intensifying vigilance, joint operations, and stricter enforcement measures across border districts and key transit points.

Acting on the directives of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam government has initiated a stringent crackdown on the illegal transportation of diesel, particularly in border districts and areas adjoining international boundaries.

In a high-level video conference, the Chief Secretary of Assam, engaged with Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to address the issue and formulate an immediate action plan to curb these unlawful activities.

During the meeting, the Commissioner & Secretary of the Finance Department pointed out that the illegal transport of fuel had significantly impacted VAT collections in the state.



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To address this, the Tax Department, in coordination with the Police Administration, has been tasked with drafting a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) incorporating all necessary penal provisions to halt the illegal influx of petroleum products.

Representatives of the Petroleum Dealers Association also raised key concerns about the illicit trade, prompting officials to strengthen enforcement mechanisms.

As part of the crackdown, the government has resolved to intensify physical vigilance across all affected districts.

Joint operations involving police and tax officials have been ordered, with specific instructions to the SPs and DCs of Lakhimpur and Tinsukia to coordinate with tax officials and carry out joint vigilance operations tonight.

Additionally, strict monitoring of petrol and diesel movement between Assam and neighbouring states will be enforced, ensuring greater oversight of fuel transport activities.

Authorities have also mandated inspections of storage facilities at petrol pumps and the implementation of GPS tracking systems for all fuel tankers to prevent unauthorized diversions.

The meeting was attended by the Director General of Police (DGP), Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, and officials from all relevant stakeholder departments.

With public safety and revenue losses at stake, the Assam government has pledged swift action and zero tolerance against fuel smuggling, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining transparency and regulatory compliance in the petroleum sector.