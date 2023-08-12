The Pollution Control Board of Assam has issued a public notice, directing all hotels, health care facilities, resorts, and automobile service stations across the state to implement essential measures in an effort to enhance environmental sustainability.

Under the directive, all hospitals, hotels, resorts, and automobile service centers are mandated to install a Treated Water Storage Tank (TWST) with a minimum capacity of 10,000 liters (10 KL) to store treated water derived from Effluent Treatment Plants (ETP) and Sewage Treatment Plants (STP). The deadline for compliance has been set for October 15, 2023.

The TWST may be installed either above ground or underground, providing flexibility to establishments to accommodate the requirement according to their infrastructure. Importantly, the directive emphasizes that there should be no bypass system for the ETP, ensuring that treated water is exclusively routed into the TWST. This setup not only ensures adherence to environmental standards but also enables the Pollution Control Board to collect water samples for verification and evaluate the efficiency of the ETP.

To ensure transparency and accountability, establishments must install flow meters at the discharge line from the TWST. Detailed records of water discharge must be maintained as per regulatory guidelines.

The Assam Pollution Control Board has set a clear timeline for compliance, and establishments failing to meet the stated conditions will face consequences. Beginning October 2, 2023, non-compliance will result in a minimum environmental compensation fine of Rs. 5,000 per day.