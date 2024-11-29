Mangaldoi, Assam, is set to house the Northeast’s maiden Government Skill University, according to Minister of State for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita.

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Margherita emphasized the government’s commitment to empowering India’s youth through skilling initiatives and outlined the critical role of the Ministry of Textiles in this mission.

Margherita highlighted the Samarth Yojana, an initiative designed to enhance employability and productivity in the textile sector.

Under the program, 3.48 lakh beneficiaries have been trained, with 79% successfully placed in jobs. Notably, women constitute 88% of the beneficiaries, with significant representation from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The Minister emphasized the program's alignment with the government’s goal of achieving a $30 trillion economy by 2047, contributing to the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India).



The ministry has also approved ₹6.27 crore for 12 startup projects in technical textiles and launched initiatives supporting research and entrepreneurship in the sector.



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Post-2014, India’s skilling ecosystem has seen a transformative consolidation under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE).

Margherita pointed out significant strides, including the establishment of 36 Sector Skill Councils, dual training systems across 978 ITIs, and a burgeoning startup ecosystem. The number of startups has risen from 13 unicorns in 2016 to 118 unicorns worth $354 billion in 2024.

Margherita also underlined the ministry’s focus on the 5 ‘F’s: Farmer – Fiber – Factory – Fashion – Foreign, aimed at integrating the value chain and boosting exports. The textiles sector, the second-largest employer in India, currently provides jobs to 4.5 crore people, with a target of reaching 10 crore by 2030.

The PM Vishwakarma Scheme is providing comprehensive support to artisans across 18 trades, reflecting the government’s focus on traditional crafts. Additionally, the PM Internship Scheme, with a financial outlay of ₹2 lakh crore, aims to provide 1 crore internships, enhancing the employability of young Indians.

The upcoming Government Skill University in Mangaldoi is expected to become a hub for vocational training and advanced skill development in the North East.

“India’s youth, with an average age of 28.7 years, represent a significant opportunity for economic growth and global leadership,” Margherita said.

The Minister’s address reinforced the government’s commitment to transforming India into a global skill capital while achieving unprecedented growth in the textiles sector. The initiatives aim to create a robust and inclusive skilling ecosystem, further driving India’s economic and social development.