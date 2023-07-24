In a shocking incident, a girl hailing from Manipur was found dead in her rented accommodation in Guwahati’s Rupnagar area on July 23.

According to preliminary reports, the girl was found hanging from the ceiling fan and was brought down by her boyfriend who was staying with her temporarily in her rented accommodation at the time of the incident.

Speaking to India TodayNE, the Officer-in-Charge of Bhangagarh Police Station said, “The girl was found hanging from the ceiling fan. The body has been sent for post-mortem. We cannot rule out the murder angle though we will have to wait for the post-mortem report. We are suspecting the boyfriend behind the incident. But then, let’s wait. The boyfriend was Assamese and is a resident of Lakhimpur”.

Suspicion has been raised on the girl’s boyfriend as the landlord of the rented accommodation claims that the boy was present in the room when the girl allegedly committed suicide. “The two had gone out for dinner and returned back at around 8.30 pm. We usually ask our renters how they are doing, what they had for dinner tonight. That day too we enquired the same with the two. The girl from Manipur said that she already had dinner with her boyfriend and will now take rest. This way the duo entered the room and no sound was heard then after. But at around midnight the boy started ringing the doorbell and we were surprised as to who is knocking the door at such a late hour. When we opened the door, the boy in a shaky voice uttered that the girl had killed herself by hanging herself from the ceiling fan. We immediately called the police who then took away the body and questioned the boy as well as others with regards to the incident”, said the landlord while speaking to India TodayNE.

The police have already begun an investigation into the incident and are awaiting for the post mortem results to ascertain the cause behind the girl’s death.

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