A scuffle between trainees from Manipur at Lachit Barphukan Police Academy on February 3, sparked by a disagreement over dinner distribution has been successfully resolved.

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh took to the microblogging site X to share the incident's details. According to the post, the altercation occurred during the evening and the focal point was the distribution of dinner among the trainees.

DGP Singh assured that the matter has now been amicably settled. He mentioned that the Range Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Training are currently with the trainees, providing necessary support and guidance.