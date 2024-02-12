A team of All Assam Manipuri Students' Union (AAMSU) today met Chief Minsiter Himanta Biswa Sarma where they sought the inclusion of Meiteilon (Manipuri language) as one of the official languages of the state.

The team led by AAMSU president Ngasepam Sanahal met CM Sarma today and sought the inclusion of Manipuri language into the official languages list of Assam on the basis of substantial proportionate population. Further, the team also informed that according to the 2011 census report, the population of Manipuri residents in Assam is estimated to be roughly 2 lakhs but as of 2024, the figure has reached approximately 3 lakhs. The CM reportedly assured them to look into the matter.

The team also urged the Assam CM to construct a G+3 level Manipuri Boys' Hostel at Silchar with a capacity of over 100 bedding facilities, to which Sarma stated that steps would be taken in this regard.

The AAMSU team also invited CM Sarma to the next event that would be organised by their organisation and interact with the Manipuri community residing in Assam. The CM said that he would make it a point to attend the next AAMSU event in question.