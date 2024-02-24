The Manipuri Youth Front of Assam (MYFA), a youth organisation of Mnaipuri youths in the state, today expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for making Manipuri language or Meitelon as the associate official language in four districts of the state.

The MYFA called the decision that was taken by the state cabinet yesterday as a historical move. They expressed their gratitude to Chief Minsiter Himanta Biswa Sarma and the cabinet ministers for taking this decision.

"23rd February 2024 is a historical moment for Assam's Manipuri people because of the inclusion of Manipuri language as a associate official language of Assam in the 4 Districts of Cachar, Hailakandi, Karimganj, and Hojai. This is a success for Assam's Manipuri civil society organisations," said Seram Herajit, chief advisor of the MYFA.

The Assam cabinet on February 23 undertook several key decisions including approval of Manipuri as the associate official language for four districts of Assam which includes Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi and Hojai.

The decision was taken in order to preserve and protect the cultural social and linguistic identity of the Manipuri people in the state of Assam.