Mankachar Police arrested a suspected drug supplier and seized narcotic tablets during an anti-drug operation at No. 2 Puber Gaon in Mankachar.

According to the information available, police conducted a search at the residence of Hasibul Islam and recovered the suspected narcotic tablets.

Islam was arrested on allegations of involvement in the illegal supply of narcotic substances. Further details regarding the quantity of tablets seized and the investigation were not immediately available.