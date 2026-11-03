Assam: Mankachar Police arrest suspected drug supplier, seize narcotic tablets
Mankachar Police arrested Hasibul Islam after recovering suspected narcotic tablets from his residence. The arrest followed supply allegations, while seizure and investigation details remain unavailable.
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Story highlights
- Operation took place at No. 2 Puber Gaon locality in Mankachar
- Officers searched the residence of Hasibul Islam during the operation
- Police allege Islam was involved in illegally supplying narcotic substances
Mankachar Police arrested a suspected drug supplier and seized narcotic tablets during an anti-drug operation at No. 2 Puber Gaon in Mankachar.
According to the information available, police conducted a search at the residence of Hasibul Islam and recovered the suspected narcotic tablets.
Islam was arrested on allegations of involvement in the illegal supply of narcotic substances. Further details regarding the quantity of tablets seized and the investigation were not immediately available.
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