A harrowing incident unfolded in Karimganj's Patharkandi, where one individual fell victim to a brutal murder within the confines of his own home.

The aggrieved family has leveled accusations, asserting that the deceased was slain while within the safety of his residence.

The Patharkandi police swiftly responded to the distressing situation, deploying personnel to the scene. The atmosphere surrounding the incident is fraught with tension and apprehension.

According to the narrative presented by the family, the sequence of events commenced with an ominous phone call received by Hussain Ahmed of Patharkandi constituency during the night. Subsequently, Hussain, a skilled mason by trade, responded to the call and left his residence.

Tragically, the morning brought the grim discovery of Hussain's lifeless body, drenched in blood, lying in the fields adjacent to his home. The authorities were promptly alerted to the grim turn of events.

Upon arrival at the scene, the Patharkandi police meticulously assessed the situation before recovering the deceased's body. It was then expediently transferred to the Karimganj Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Despite these efforts, the precise cause of Hussain's demise remains shrouded in uncertainty. The ongoing police investigation is anticipated to shed light on the murky circumstances surrounding his untimely death, offering clarity and closure to Hussain's bereaved family.

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