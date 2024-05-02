Body of an individual identified as Padpat from Manipur village was found floating in the waters of Khandajan Kalang in Morigaon.

The incident, witnessed by early morning visitors to the area, prompted swift action from the Morigaon police.

Eyewitnesses to the distressing scene recounted noticing the floating body and quickly identifying the deceased as Padpat, a resident of Manipur village.

Following the alert, authorities from the Morigaon police department promptly arrived at the location to assess the situation.

Efforts to retrieve the body from the water were swiftly initiated by the Morigaon police team, who then proceeded to transport the deceased to the Morigaon Shaheed Tilak Hemram Gunaviram Civil Hospital for further investigation.