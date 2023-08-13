A major fire broke out in Hawaipur village under West Karbi Anglong district, Assam in the wee hours of August 13.

According to reports, the incident occurred during the preparation of a crucial mixture required for road construction at a manufacturing unit, as part of the Kheroni- Lamsakhang link road project which was being carried out by NK Company.

A portion of the equipment was destroyed by the flames as a consequence of the fire, which was brought in by a technical error in the manufacturing unit.

The authorities quickly dispatched the fire department to contain the fire and stop it from spreading. It acts as a reminder of the hazards involved in construction projects.