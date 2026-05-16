Assam: Margherita administration tightens scrutiny on caste certificate applications

The administration in Margherita on Saturday, May 16, directed recommending bodies to strengthen verification procedures for caste and domicile certificates after instances of fake recommendations and doubtful applications surfaced during recent scrutiny.

The issue was discussed at a meeting held at the office of the Co-District Commissioner, chaired by Rahul Doley, in the presence of Gyanjyoti Dutta, Priti Rekha Gogoi and representatives of various apex recommending bodies.

The meeting reviewed the disposal of applications related to caste certificates, Permanent Resident Certificates (PRC), domicile certificates and other citizen services, with officials stressing that speedy delivery should not compromise the authenticity of documents.

Doley said several cases involving fake recommendations and questionable submissions had recently come to light during the verification process. He urged recommending authorities to exercise greater caution and ensure that only genuine applicants receive the benefits of such certificates.

Officials also discussed the guidelines for issuing recommendations for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, OBC and MOBC certificates, and the role of authorised community bodies in the process.

Dutta said local verification reports from Gaonburahs in rural areas and Ward Commissioners in urban areas would remain mandatory in all cases. He added that domicile certificates can be issued only to applicants who have been residing in the concerned area for at least 20 years.

Gogoi explained the verification mechanism involving voter identity details, online document submission and scrutiny procedures aimed at preventing discrepancies and fraudulent claims.

Representatives of recommending bodies sought the creation of a database of certificates issued by competent authorities to help identify fake or doubtful documents during verification.

The administration stressed the need for closer coordination between recommending bodies and the Revenue Department to ensure transparency, accountability and timely delivery of public services.