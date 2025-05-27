In a solemn tribute to India’s first Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna recipient Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the Margherita Block Congress Committee on Tuesday observed his 61st death anniversary with reverence and reflection.

Held at the Margherita Congress Bhawan, the ceremony was led by Committee President Tara Prasad Dehingia and Vice President Devendra Pandey, who lit earthen lamps and offered floral tributes before Nehru's portrait—honouring the architect of modern India.

Speaking on the occasion, Dehingia described Nehru as “a beacon of progress and unity,” emphasising his far-sighted leadership in shaping India's future through visionary institutions like IITs, IIMs, ISRO, AIIMS, and transformative infrastructure projects such as the Bhakra Nangal and Hirakud dams.



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“Pandit Nehru’s legacy is not just in history books—it lives on through every institution and idea he built for a self-reliant India,” Dehingia said, highlighting his role in laying the foundation of scientific research and higher education in the country.

The ceremony was attended by General Secretary Arup Sharma and Secretaries Mridul Buragohain and Jyotirmoi Nath, who joined in expressing gratitude for Nehru’s contributions to the freedom struggle and the nation’s development.

The event underscored the Congress party’s enduring respect for Nehru’s ideals of democracy, secularism, and inclusive growth—principles that continue to guide the country’s path forward.