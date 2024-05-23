Margherita Buddha Vihar joined the global celebration of the 2568th Buddha Jayanti, also known as Buddha Purnima, with an event marked by enthusiasm and gaiety in Assam.

The celebration began with the hoisting of the World Buddhist flag by Gyanowada Bhikkhu, the head monk of Margherita Buddha Vihar.

The day's events included Buddha Puja, Sangha Daan, and the observance of Panchasheel. Devotees from across the Tinsukia district gathered at the Vihar to partake in the festivities, reflecting the strong community spirit and reverence for Gautam Buddha's teachings.

In his address, Gyanowada Bhikkhu highlighted the significance of Buddha Purnima, noting that it commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and nirvana of Gautam Buddha, all of which are believed to have occurred on the same date.

He emphasized the universal relevance of Buddha's teachings and the shared joy in celebrating this auspicious day globally.

The celebration at Margherita Buddha Vihar was a testament to the enduring legacy of Gautam Buddha and the vibrant cultural and spiritual life of the community in Tinsukia.