The Margherita Sub-Divisional Magistrate Court handed down its first-ever life imprisonment sentence on May 19 in a landmark ruling that concludes a seven-year legal battle.

Monteswar Dohotia was sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2018 murder of his uncle, Bimal Dohotia, in a verdict delivered by Additional Session Judge Anil Kumar Basfor. The ruling marks a significant milestone in the court's history.

The case (Session Case No. 17(M)/2020) stems from a 2018 incident registered under Bordumsa Police Station Case No. 42/2018, where Monteswar Dohotia and his accomplice, Pabitra Dohotia, allegedly killed Bimal Dohotia. While Monteswar has been convicted, Pabitra Dohotia remains at large, having evaded authorities since the crime occurred.

Both accused are residents of 1 No. Mohong Shantipur under Bordumsa Police Station in Margherita Co-District. Monteswar is the son of Phuleswar Dohotia, while Pabitra is the son of Kulai Dohotia.

Local community leaders have praised the ruling, with many expressing hope that such decisive action will help deter violent crimes in the region.