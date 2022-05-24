MARGHERITA: Margherita Gas Supply, which is the only LPG gas supply agency of Margherita, has been alleged of siphoning customers in the name of delivery (C&C) since its establishment. The agency is situated near Nagathakurbari under ward Number 8 of Margherita Municipal board

Margherita Gas Supply, owned by Rajen Mili, has been alleged of siphoning customers for many years.

"I paid Rs 1001.50 for 14.2 kg LPG domestic cylinder but actually, rate is Rs 972.52. This means Rs 28.98 is directly siphoned by the proprietor of Margherita Gas Supply but no customers raise their voice out of fear," said a disgruntled customer to scribes.

There are 12,000 LPG consumers at Margherita Gas Supply which every month 4500 to 5000 LPG cylinder which in the name of delivery (C&C) only Rs 1,44,900 amount directly siphoned by Rajen Mili proprietor of Margherita Gas Supply.

Palash Rajkumar Ahom, ADC in charge of Margherita has said that he will conduct an enquiry against Margherita Gas Supply to