Assam: Margherita journalists’ association marks 23 years, stresses press freedom and industry challenges*

A call to safeguard press freedom and address growing industrial challenges took centre stage as the Margherita Journalists’ Association observed its 23rd Foundation Day on November 15 at the Ledo Branch Xakha Xahitya Xabha Bhawan Auditorium.

This year’s event placed particular focus on the changing responsibilities of journalists in Assam and the mounting concerns surrounding the Northeastern Coalfields (NEC) of Coal India Ltd. Association members highlighted the need for stronger support systems for journalists and renewed public attention on the future of the region’s coal sector.

The day began with the association’s president, Ram Prasad Ambedkar, hoisting the flag, followed by a memorial tribute led by vice-president Abdul Alim. Tarun Gogoi, president of the Ledo Central Namghar managing committee, lit the ceremonial lamp before the portrait of noted Assamese litterateur Padmanath Gohain Baruah.

A tribute segment dedicated to the late musician Zubeen Garg drew emotional participation from attendees. The programme was formally opened by veteran journalist and writer Jagat Changmai, who later addressed the gathering. Changmai underlined the press’s role as “society’s vigilant sentinel” and stressed that ethical journalism remains essential in a period marked by rapid information shifts and political pressure.

Interactive discussions brought together senior and younger journalists, moderated by general secretary Rana Jyoti Neog. The session featured poetry readings by Neog, Samiran Barthakur and Amit Das, while Prabhat Borah and Tapan Gogoi performed Bhaona dialogues. Alim rendered songs of by Zubeen Garg, alongside other cultural presentations.

All association members received certificates of appreciation in recognition of their contributions.

Formed on November 15, 2002, at Adarsh Hindi Vidyalaya High School, Bargolai, the Margherita Journalists’ Association has since worked on issues affecting both journalists and residents of the 83rd Margherita Legislative Assembly Constituency. This year’s discussions also addressed the challenges currently facing NEC, with participants agreeing to undertake special initiatives aimed at supporting efforts to revive the coal industry in the coming months, Neog said.