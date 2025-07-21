Assam: Margherita MLA dares Akhil Gogoi to contest from Margherita in 2026 polls

Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma has publicly challenged Raijor Dal president and Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi to contest the 2026 Assam Assembly elections from the 83rd Margherita constituency.

The challenge follows a controversial speech made by Akhil Gogoi on July 13 during a campaign event at Rangamancha in northern Margherita. Gogoi’s remarks, which targeted Sharma personally, sparked outrage and criticism across Assam.

Reacting strongly, Sharma dismissed Gogoi’s statements as inappropriate and unbecoming of a legislator. “A person who speaks without dignity and fails to maintain basic decorum does not deserve to be called a lawmaker,” Sharma said.

Highlighting his back-to-back electoral wins from Margherita, Sharma said his success comes from "dedication, hard work, and public support." He criticised the candidate fielded by Gogoi’s party for Margherita, saying they “won’t even come close” in the next election.

Escalating the war of words, Sharma accused Gogoi of arrogance and questioned his actions during eviction drives in Assam. “I don’t have time to respond to every baseless comment from someone like him,” he added.