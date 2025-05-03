Vihito Zhimo (62), a respected public leader and long-serving Village Pradhan of Assam's Lalpahar Sema village, passed away on the night of May 2 while being taken to Margherita Hospital for treatment.

His passing marks the end of an era of compassionate leadership and grassroots unity in the region.

Serving as Village Pradhan since 1988, Zhimo was widely known for fostering peace and harmony among the diverse communities of Lalpahar Sema village - including Gorkha, Bengali, Hindi-speaking, Assamese, and Muslim residents - who have lived together in mutual respect for generations.

He is survived by two sons, three daughters, and a large extended family. His contributions have left an indelible mark on the socio-cultural fabric of the area.

Pallab Shyam Wailung, General Secretary and Spokesperson of the Tirap Autonomous District Council Demand Committee, called Zhimo’s demise “an irreparable loss to the Sema community and all communities living in the 83rd Margherita constituency.”

An outpouring of grief followed the news of his passing. Condolences and tributes have been extended by Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma, MLA representative Dishen Tipomia, and various community leaders and organizations, including the King of the Singpho community, Bisa Gam Singpho, Sema Naga Council, Tangsa National Council, and the All Village Pradhans of the 83rd Margherita constituency.

Several student bodies and social organizations, including the All Assam Tangsa Student Union, Pan Singpho Student Union, All Man Tai Speaking Student Union, Satra Mukti Sangram Samity, and Tipong Mahila Samaj, also expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with the bereaved family. Local businesses and establishments across Tipong, Lekhapani, and Jagun remained subdued in mourning.

Vihito Zhimo will be remembered as a bridge-builder, a man of peace, and a true people's leader.