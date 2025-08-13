Assam: Margherita Municipal Board holds 14-day cleanliness drive ahead of Independence Day

In the run-up to India’s 79th Independence Day, the Margherita Municipal Board conducted a special cleanliness drive from August 2 to 15, covering the entire municipal area and 13 gaon panchayats under the 83rd Margherita Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC). The initiative, held under the theme Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Ghar Swachhata, also focused on cleaning all Swahid Bedi (martyrs’ platforms) and memorials across the region.



The drive saw active participation from Margherita Municipal Board Chairman Anand Kumar Sharma, Margherita BJP Town Mandal President Sukhdev Sharma, Margherita Anchalik Panchayat President Moonmi Gogoi, and all safai karmacharis of the municipal board.



Speaking about the initiative, Chairman Anand Kumar Sharma said, “This programme is a tribute to the millions of freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for our nation’s independence. It is also a way to instill in future generations the values of patriotism, devotion, and dedication towards the country.”



He further emphasized that “Cleanliness is next to Godliness” and that keeping martyrs’ memorials neat and clean is not just a civic responsibility but also a mark of respect and national pride.