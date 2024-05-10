The Margherita sub-divisional police on May 10, raided the house of a notorious drug mafia and seized a huge quantity of drugs.

According to reports, the house of drug mafia identified as Bablu Ahmed, a resident of Namdang under Margherita police station was raided by police officials, following which they seized around 50 soap cases containing 576.41 grams of drugs with a market value of Rs 18 lakh.

Speaking to reporters, the Margherita sub-divisional police officer said that a secret source gave information following which the house of Ahmad was raided.

With Ahmad in custody, investigation is underway.

In a similar incident on May 9, the Margherita police conducted a raid at a rented house near Birla Gate in Ledo leading to the arrest of three individuals and seizure of a substantial quantity of drugs.

Acting on reliable information, the police team carried out the operation and apprehended Sanjib Kumar, Thang A, and Maya Magar. During the raid, the police recovered 29 packets containing a total of 329.81 grams of suspected contraband substances.