Satra Mukti Sangram Samity, with the support of Margherita residents, is set to hold a grand mass movement against the ongoing illegal coal syndicate in the Margherita sub-division.

Satra Mukti Sangram Samity, an umbrella organisation of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samity (KMSS), has criticised the ongoing coal syndicate in the 83 No. Margherita Constituency of Tinsukia district.

The central committee president, Pappu Dutta, addressed media persons in Margherita on Tuesday.

Dutta expressed disappointment that despite a delegation of seven MLAs from the Assam Legislative Assembly visiting the coal mines on 21 June, illegal coal mining continues unchecked.

On June 21, the Assam Assembly Public Enterprises Committee directed the Tinsukia district administration and the deputy commissioner to immediately stop rat-hole mining and inspect the coal fields in Margherita.

The team included senior MLAs such as Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Pradip Hazarika, Terosh Gwala, Suren Phukan, Rafiqul Islam, Suman Haripriya, and Shibamoni Bora.



Also Read: Assam Legislative Assembly team tackles illegal mining and coal stockpiles in Margherita

Pappu Dutta, president of Satra Mukti Sangram Samity Central Committee, stated that there are 69 coke coal bhattas in Margherita, Bargolai, Namdang, Ledo, Tirap, Lekhapani, and Tipong, operating illegally without following government rules and violating Assam Pollution Control Board guidelines.

According to Right to Information Act data, 19 coke coal bhattas did not apply for Consent to Operate (CTO) from the Pollution Control Board for 2022-2023, 15 had their applications rejected, and 34 received permission.

For 2023-2024, 27 coke coal bhattas have not applied for CTO, 7 had their applications rejected, and 34 received permission. Each coke coal bhatta burns 50 to 200 tonnes of raw coal daily.

From 30/03/2022 to 16/01/2023, only 11 kilns purchased 4710 tonnes of coal from NEC Coal India Limited Margherita, leaving the source of coal for other kilns unclear.

Extensive illegal coal mining is reported in Margherita, Ledo, Lekhapani, Tipong, Tirap, and Bargolai, with worker deaths reported.

In 2019, the Assam government formed an inquiry committee led by former Gauhati High Court judge Brajendra Prasad Katoky to investigate illegal coal mining.

The committee's April 17, 2021 report suggested relocating coke coal bhattas 10 km from Coal India Limited mining sites and cancelling those not purchasing raw coal from Coal India Limited.

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi noted that these recommendations have not been implemented.

The Chief Minister of Assam informed that a review meeting on May 19, 2022, asked the Industry Department to act against illegal coke coal bhattas, but no action has been taken.