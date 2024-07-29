A special felicitation ceremony organized by the Margherita Regional Student Union took place at the Margherita College Auditorium, honoring students who excelled in the HSLC and HS examinations. A total of 97 students received recognition for their academic achievements during this event.

Dr. Atanu Kakoty, the principal of Margherita College, inaugurated the ceremony by lighting traditional earthen lamps. The event featured a performance of Borgeet, a traditional Assamese devotional song, enhancing the cultural significance of the occasion.

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Chintu Gogoi, former president of the Margherita Regional Student Union, presided over the program, while Rupam Baruah, an advisor to the union, articulated the aims and objectives of the ceremony.

The event was graced by Dr. Surjit Barkatoky, a professor and eminent educationist from Dibrugarh University, who attended as the chief guest. Other notable attendees included Samar Jyoti Gohain, a central executive member of the All Assam Student Union, Satyajit Gohain, president of the Tinsukia District Student Union, Dr. Atanu Kakoty, principal of Margherita College, Rana Jyoti Neog, general secretary of the Tinsukia District Journalist Association, and Debojit Baruah, president of the Margherita Xakha Xahitya Xabha Sahitya.