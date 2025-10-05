Assam: Margherita's 133 namghars unite for grand Srimanta Sankardev birth anniversary celebration

The Makumkilla area of Margherita echoed with the sacred chant of Hari Naam for four days, as the joint programme of 133 Namghars under the Margherita Co-District Namghar Forum culminated today, October 5 on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Srimanta Sankardev, the revered saint and cultural icon of Assam.

The programme began on October 2, with all 133 Namghars marking the occasion with Usha Kirton, Bhagawat Bhraman, Namaprasanga, and other devotional events.

On the second day, October 3, the ceremony saw the hoisting of 133 flags, with the main flag unfurled by Purnananda Dehingia, and memorial offerings performed by Suman Kalen. A special tribute to Assam’s cultural ambassador Zubeen Garg was inaugurated by Satra Adhikar Premnarayan Goswami, with sapling plantation carried out by Bidya Kachari and Jiban Saikia.

The day witnessed a spectacular Bhagawat Bhraman procession, involving thousands of devotees. The procession spanned nearly 7 kilometres over four hours, bringing the community together in shared devotion, and was inaugurated by Disen Tipomia, representative of Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma.

A lecture session on "Relevance of Great Saint Srimanta Sankardev’s Ideals in Modern Society" was held at 2 PM, conducted by Dr. Ranajit Dutta, with Dr. Romen Hazarika offering a detailed analysis. Cultural competitions including Krishna Nritya, Chalinnritya, Borgeet, Bhavana, Bachan, and Khulbadan added vibrancy to the celebrations.

On October 4, the programme featured Namaprasanga with Bidya Kachari as Namacharya, followed by a spirited Diha Naam competition with over 60 participating teams. In the teenage category, Srihari Jungluchuk Primary School won first place, with Jagun Moina Parijat securing second. In the women’s group, Ujjayini Diha Naam team topped, followed by Mrignoyana Diha Naam team. For both men’s and women’s groups, Shankhadhwani Diha Naam team emerged first, with Panchapandav and Parijat teams claiming second and third positions respectively.

The final day, October 5, featured Namaprasanga with Putul Bora as Namacharya, and a special Aai Matri Sanmilan, conducted by renowned litterateur Chayarani Saikia. Distinguished guests included Moonmi Gogoi, President of Margherita Anchalik Panchayat, and Nibha Jyoti Phukan, Member of Margherita Zilla Parishad, who enriched the session with their insights.

Devotional offerings, including Diha Naam and Biya Naam, were performed in honour of Zubeen Garg, followed by an open session and felicitation ceremony chaired by Purnananda Dehingia. Rana Jyoti Neog, General Secretary of Margherita Co-District Joint Forum of Namghars, delivered a keynote address.

The event also saw the unveiling of the souvenir volume Kalpataru, edited by Nitul Gogoi, by Gyanjyoti Dutta, Margherita Circle Officer. Several elders and contributors were felicitated, including four advisors of the Forum—Numal Gogoi, Surya Gogoi, Numali Gogoi, and Deepak Dutta. Special praise was extended to MLA Bhaskar Sharma for his significant role in constructing the Namghar and supporting the anniversary celebrations.

The programme concluded with a vibrant Bhaona performance by Bayan-cum-journalist Dipankar Sharma and his team, leaving the community uplifted in devotion and cultural pride.