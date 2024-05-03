The inaugural Assamese traditional jewelry making workshop and exhibition, aptly named "Muhi," concluded on May 2nd with resounding success at the Margherita Dehing Institute. Initiated by "Muhi," the event aimed to celebrate and promote the indigenous craft of jewelry making in the region.

The exhibition cum closing ceremony on May 3rd was inaugurated by K Marey, General Manager of NEC Coal India Ltd, Margherita. Among the esteemed guests were NEC executive Bomri Riba, renowned Margherita singer Shivani Phukan, retired NEC employee Amrit Borthakur, along with numerous other prominent figures from Margherita.

Rajshree Das, the proprietor and founder of 'Muhi Enterprise,' expressed her delight at the overwhelming response to the event. "For the first time in Margherita, an Assamese traditional jewelry making workshop and exhibition were organized," she stated. "Thirty participants attended the event, each receiving a gift kit along with a participation certificate."

Das expressed optimism about the future of indigenous jewelry making in Margherita. "In the future, we hope that more people will come forward so that our indigenous craft of silver jewelry can flourish," she added.