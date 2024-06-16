Margherita's sole vermicelli trader, Mohammed Mujammil Khan, has reported significant financial losses as consumer footfall dwindles. Khan, a long-time resident of Margherita Bazaar, has been selling colorful vermicelli for over 40 years during Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha. However, recent years have seen a steep decline in sales.

Khan attributes his declining business to multiple factors, including demonetization, the implementation of GST, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the rapid rise of e-commerce. These economic shifts have caused many local traders and businessmen in the 83 No. Margherita Constituency to shut down their operations and relocate to other states for better livelihood opportunities.

"Every year, I invest over Rs 2 lakhs in various types of colorful vermicelli for the holy Eid celebrations, but I have been facing heavy losses. Despite these setbacks, I remain hopeful that happier days will return," Khan stated.

The economic downturn in Margherita is not limited to Khan's business. The once-thriving Margherita Bazaar, home to over 1,000 shopkeepers, traders, and petty shopkeepers, has seen a dramatic decrease in income. Many shopkeepers struggle to sell even Rs 100 worth of goods per day. The collapse of major industries such as Coal India Ltd NEC Margherita, the plywood industry, and the tea industry has severely impacted the local economy, reducing consumer spending power.

These industries once played a crucial role in supporting Margherita's economy. However, the combined impact of demonetization, GST, and the growth of e-commerce has devastated the business sector. As a result, many educated, unemployed youths from the 83 No. Margherita Constituency in Tinsukia district have migrated to other parts of the country in search of employment.