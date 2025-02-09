In a significant development aimed at strengthening healthcare services, Rontix Hospital in Margherita has inaugurated advanced CT scan and MRI facilities. The initiative is expected to provide much-needed medical relief to residents of Margherita and neighboring Arunachal Pradesh, who previously had to travel to Dibrugarh and other districts for MRI scans.

Established in 1993 and situated at Tiniali, Rontix Hospital has now upgraded its infrastructure with state-of-the-art diagnostic technology, enabling it to offer more comprehensive medical care.

The inauguration event, moderated by Papori Gogoi, commenced with the ceremonial lighting of earthen lamps by the attending doctors. Dr. Nabojyoti Cheleng Manahing, Director of Rontix Hospital, highlighted the institution’s long-standing commitment to patient care and reaffirmed its dedication to serving the public with enhanced medical facilities in the future.

The CT scan and MRI services were officially inaugurated by Dr. Ankur G. Cheleng and Dr. Ankita G. Cheleng. Speaking at the event, renowned surgeon Dr. U.C. Das emphasized the impact of these new facilities, noting that patients from both Margherita and Arunachal Pradesh will now have access to advanced diagnostic services without the need for long-distance travel.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several eminent medical professionals, including Dr. P.K. Baruah, Dr. T.C. Borthakur, Dr. Banti Bora, Dr. Abdul Halim Ahmed, and Dr. Atul Bora. Additionally, Pabitra Borgohain, Secretary of the Indian Red Cross Society’s Margherita Sub-District Branch, along with representatives from various organizations, doctors, and local residents, marked their presence at the event.