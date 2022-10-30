Continuing its efforts to curb the drug menace, Assam Police on October 30 confiscated a huge amount of ganja worth Rs 80 lakh and arrested one person in the Bokajan area of Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

According to sources, during the operation led by the Barpathar police, seized eight quintals of marijuana.

The truck carrying the seized ganja was on the way to Guwahati from the Dimapur area of Nagaland.

The truck driver was identified as Sewa Singh, a resident of Haryana. The market value of the seized marijuana is estimated to be Rs 80 lakh, according to the police.

The police are currently interrogating the detained Sewa Singh for further information.

Earlier on October 29Assam Police in Karbi Anglong seized 3.8 kg Morphine worth Rs 15 crore at Dilai during a successful operation and arrested two persons in connection with the seizure