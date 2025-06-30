Assam marks 200 years of tea with India pavilion launch at New York Food Show

Marking two centuries of Assam Tea, the state’s Chief Secretary Ravi Kota inaugurated the India Pavilion at the Summer Fancy Food Show 2025 in New York on Sunday. The event aims to spotlight Assam Tea’s global legacy while promoting innovation and trade opportunities.

"Assam Tea is a global symbol of strength, flavour, and heritage that has shaped livelihoods, cultures, and economies since its discovery in 1823 along the banks of the Brahmaputra River," Kota said during the inauguration.

The pavilion serves as both a tribute to the past and a strategic showcase for the future. Kota emphasized Assam’s efforts to position its tea as both a cultural emblem and a forward-looking product.

"As we celebrate 200 years of Assam Tea, we do so not only with pride in our legacy but with a clear vision for the future,” he noted.

A major highlight of the pavilion is the participation of four Assam-based startups—Aromica Tea, Woolah Tea, Dorei Tea, and Earth Tea. According to Kota, these brands “provide a flavour of tea startups brewing innovation in Assam.”

“They are innovating new blends of exotic tea, and I am confident that these innovations will gain global visibility from this event,” he said.

Kota also drew attention to Assam’s small tea growers, who contribute around 40% of the state’s production, and the role of bought-leaf factories in supporting their efforts.

He further pointed to the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre as a vital piece of infrastructure. It remains the largest tea auction hub in India by volume, trading over 250 million kilograms of tea annually via a digital and transparent platform.

In the 2024–25 fiscal year, Assam exported more than 100 million kilograms of tea to over 90 countries, generating nearly USD 285 million. Key markets include the UK, Russia, UAE, Germany, Iraq, and China.

Looking ahead, the Assam government plans to deepen international cooperation. “We are committed to deepening India-US relations through strategic initiatives involving AI, blockchain, and specialised summits,” Kota said.

The state is also preparing to launch a "Heritage to Wellness" Tea Showcase across the US and is working on partnerships with American universities, retailers, and innovation platforms to enhance product traceability and sustainability.

Consul General of India in New York, Binaya S Pradhan, also attended the event, underscoring the significance of Assam’s tea diplomacy on the global stage.