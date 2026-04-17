Assam marks bat appreciation day with call to protect ‘misunderstood’ species

Scientists and conservationists in Assam have urged the public to rethink long-held fears about bats, highlighting their crucial role in maintaining ecological balance and supporting agriculture, as International Bat Appreciation Day is observed.

Experts at BN College (Autonomous) in Dhubri said widespread myths continue to harm bat populations, even as research increasingly points to their importance in sustaining biodiversity. Dr Azad Ali, in charge of the Bat Research and Conservation Division (BRCD), stressed the need for awareness-driven conservation.

“Bats are essential to our ecosystems. By sharing the reality of their ecological roles, we can combat the negative perceptions that lead to habitat destruction and the decline of these unique species,” he said during a briefing at the Department of Zoology.

Findings shared by the division underline the economic and environmental value of bats. Insect-eating species help control pests, with a single bat capable of consuming up to 1,000 mosquitoes in an hour, reducing dependence on chemical pesticides. Nectar-feeding bats contribute to pollination, supporting more than 500 plant species, including commercially significant crops. Fruit-eating bats aid forest regeneration by dispersing seeds across large areas.

Globally, more than 1,400 bat species have been identified, forming nearly a fifth of all mammal species. South Asia accounts for 123 species, with Northeast India hosting 66. Assam alone is home to 39 species, reflecting the region’s rich biodiversity.

Despite their ecological importance, bat populations face growing threats from habitat loss and climate change. In Assam’s Dhubri district, research bodies such as the Biodiversity and Ecological Research Centre (BERC) are continuing studies and conservation efforts to protect local bat habitats.

Researchers said sustained awareness and protection measures are essential to ensure bats continue to play their role in agriculture and forest ecosystems across Assam.