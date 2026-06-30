Assam marks Captain Jintu Gogoi's death anniversary; CM Himanta pays tribute to Kargil war hero

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, June 30, paid tribute to Kargil war hero Captain Jintu Gogoi on his death anniversary, remembering his supreme sacrifice and valour during the 1999 Kargil War.

In a post on X, Sarma described the decorated Army officer's sacrifice as a lasting symbol of courage, duty and patriotism.

"Humble tributes to Shaheed Captain Jintu Gogoi (Vir Chakra) on his Martyrdom Day. His unwavering devotion to Maa Bharti and his supreme sacrifice during the Kargil War embody the highest ideals of courage, duty and patriotism. His legacy will continue to inspire generations," Sarma said.

Captain Gogoi, a native of Golaghat district, was awarded the Vir Chakra posthumously for his bravery during Operation Vijay. He was killed in action on the intervening night of June 29 and 30, 1999, while leading his troops to recapture Ridge Line Kala Pathar in the Batalik sub-sector from enemy forces.

The 29-year-old officer reportedly eliminated two enemy soldiers before making the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.