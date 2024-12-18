A Ganges River Dolphin has been tagged for the first time in Assam, marking a historic achievement for wildlife conservation in the state.

The tagging was part of a collaborative project between the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and the National CAMPA (Compensatory Afforestation Management and Planning Authority), with support from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).

The project was executed in partnership with the Assam Forest Department and Aaranyak, a wildlife NGO based in Assam.

Bhupender Yadav, the Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change shared the information on his official X handle and stated, "Happy to share the news of the first-ever tagging of Ganges River Dolphin in Assam—a historic milestone for the species and India!"

"This MoEFCC and National CAMPA-funded project, led by the Wildlife Institute of India (@wii_india) in collaboration with Assam Forest Dept and Aaranyak, will deepen our understanding of conserving our National Aquatic Animal," he further stated.

The Ganges River Dolphin, once widely distributed across the major river systems of the Indian subcontinent, has seen its population decline significantly in recent years.