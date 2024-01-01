In an announcement during the New Year's Press Meet at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that a total of 11 peace accords were successfully completed in the state of Assam in 2023. Terming the year as a milestone for Assam, Sarma declared that the era of militancy in the region has seen a remarkable decline, reaching almost 90 percent cessation.

Sarma stated the pivotal role played by the state government in achieving this milestone, stating, "After our government took charge and responsibility, a total of 11 peace accords were completed in Assam. With the exception of Paresh Barauh and his faction of ULFA, there are currently no active militant groups in Assam."

Detailing the peace accords, the Chief Minister highlighted negotiations with various militant groups, including KLNF, KPLT, PDCK, UPLA, DNA, DNLA and ULFA Pro talk. The successful conclusion of these agreements has resulted in a significant shift bringing 3842 members of banned militant groups from different organizations into the mainstream.

Earlier on December 29, 2023, the pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) formally disbanded after signing a peace accord with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, signed the agreement with the head of the ULFA faction, Arabinda Rajkhowa, in New Delhi. The signing ceremony, witnessed by Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, marked the end of several years of ceasefire.

Leaders of the ULFA faction indicated that 97 out of the state's 126 assembly seats would be 'reserved' for indigenous people. The criteria for determining indigenous status align with the broad guidelines and methodology adopted for the delimitation exercise carried out in the state in 2023. The MHA assured the ULFA leaders that the Union government would consider recommending these guidelines to the Election Commission of India for future delimitation exercises in the northeastern state.