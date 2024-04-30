In a troubling turn of events, Guwahati's Narengi locality is gripped by tension after a married woman was reported missing on Tuesday. The community has been stirred by the sudden disappearance, leaving both authorities and locals concerned for her well-being.

The woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, was last seen leaving her residence on Monday evening around 3 pm. Since then, her whereabouts have remained unknown, prompting distress among her family members and neighbors.

In response to the alarming situation, the family of the missing woman has taken immediate action by filing a First Information Report (FIR) at the Noonmati Police Station. This formal step has propelled the authorities into action, with the police force launching a thorough investigation into the matter.

The disappearance has sent shockwaves through the community, with residents anxiously awaiting updates on the situation. As the search for the missing woman intensifies, concerns for her safety and well-being mount, underscoring the urgency of the ongoing investigation.