Assam: Masked men break into Dhubri residence for third time in a month, flee after attacking resident

A masked duo allegedly broke into a residence in Dhubri's Char Main Road area in the early hours of Sunday, August 23 and attacked a family member with a sharp weapon when he attempted to resist them, police said.

The incident took place at around 4 am at the residence of Ganesh Dutta. According to reports, the two unidentified men entered the premises by scaling a window and subsequently broke open the lock of the main iron grill door to gain access to the house.

When Bishwanath Mazumdar, a relative of the family, tried to confront the intruders, the attackers allegedly assaulted him with a sharp knife. The commotion alerted other members of the household, whose cries for help reportedly forced the duo to flee the premises.

The incident has raised concerns over security in the locality, particularly as the same residence has allegedly been targeted in two other robbery incidents within the past month. This is reportedly the third such incident at the house in a month.

Dhubri Police reached the spot soon after the incident and launched an investigation. No arrests or detentions have been reported so far.

Police are examining the circumstances of the break-in and efforts are underway to identify and trace the suspects.