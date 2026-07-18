Assam: Mass cattle deaths at Tinsukia cow shed trigger probe into suspected contaminated feed

The deaths of 20 cattle at a cow shed in Tinsukia, Assam have sparked concern, with veterinary experts suspecting food poisoning as the likely cause. Several other cattle remain in critical condition, prompting the cow shed management to seek an impartial investigation into the incident.

The cow shed, which houses more than 300 cattle, has witnessed a series of unexplained deaths over the past two days. According to the shelter authorities, the condition of several additional cattle has also deteriorated, raising fears that the toll could rise if immediate intervention is not undertaken.

Staff members at the gaushala said that two e-rickshaws are deployed daily to collect food from different markets for the cattle. They alleged that the animals fell seriously ill shortly after being fed muri (puffed rice) collected from the Tinsukia Siding Market. Based on the sequence of events, the management suspects that the puffed rice may have been contaminated with a toxic substance.

Veterinary doctors who carried out a preliminary examination have reportedly indicated that the deaths were likely caused by food poisoning. However, officials have not yet determined whether the contamination was accidental or the result of deliberate poisoning. A definitive conclusion is expected only after detailed laboratory analysis and a comprehensive investigation.

The gaushala (cow shed) management has urged the authorities to conduct a fair and thorough inquiry to establish the exact cause of the incident and identify any lapses or wrongdoing. It has also warned that unless urgent action is taken, more cattle could succumb to the suspected contamination. Authorities are expected to rely on forensic and veterinary findings to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the mass cattle deaths.