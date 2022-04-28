The whole Kokrajhar district erupted on Wednesday in protest against the indecent behaviour with a woman police officer on duty by Gujarat Dalit leader and Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani after he was detained by kokrajhar police in a derogatory and defamatory tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A court in Assam's Barpeta district sent Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani to five days in police custody on Tuesday in connection with an assault charge filed by a female police officer. When Mevani was produced earlier in the day, Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukul Chetia reportedly remanded him to police custody. Magistrate's order came a day after Mevani was arrested soon after he was released on bail in another case in Kokrajhar district.

In the current case, the independent MLA has been booked under IPC sections 294 (uttering obscene words in public), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assaulting a public servant in the execution of duty) and 354 (using criminal force to a woman intending to outrage her modesty).

The woman cop has alleged that on April 21 when she was escorting Mevani from the Guwahati airport to Kokrajhar along with other police officers, the accused assaulted her and pushed her on her seat with force.The woman officer has already lodged an FIR with the Barpetaroad police station against Mevani.

Following his action, today hundreds of men and women took to the streets of Kokrajhar city against MLA Mevani's act of physically humiliating and indecent behaviour of a woman police officer while on duty.

Men and women of different castes, religions gathered at the government higher secondary ground in Kokrajhar to take out a protest rally at the district collector's office.

Meanwhile, the protesters demanded the state government and the administration to take stringent punitive action against Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani for such crimes. Otherwise there will be more stringent democratic protest programmes against it later.