Assam: Mass resignation rocks AIUDF’s Sribhumi unit over leadership crisis and policy failures

A large section of the Karimganj District Committee (KDC) of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has tendered their collective resignation from party positions, citing a series of organizational and ideological failures that have led to an erosion of public trust and support in the region.

In a formally submitted statement addressed to the party leadership, the resigning members expressed "respect and regret" while acknowledging their inability to restore the party’s base in Karimganj since the last Parliamentary elections.

Among those who have stepped down are:

Azizur Rahman Talukdar – President, KDC/AIUDF

M. Nazumuddin and Abdul Qayyum Choudhury – General Secretaries

Kamrul Islam, Abdul Fattah, Abdul Karim (Ex-ZPM) – Vice Presidents

Abdus Sattar – Assistant General Secretary

Sayeed Ahmed Talukdar – President, South Karimganj LAC

Other Youth and Ward-level Presidents and Secretaries

The letter outlines a series of core grievances, which the office bearers believe have undermined the credibility and effectiveness of the AIUDF in Karimganj:

Unscientific alliance with "Mohajut" during the last Assembly polls and alleged misuse of authority in candidate selection.

Perceived collusion between elected AIUDF MLAs and the ruling party, which damaged the party’s anti-establishment stance.

Failure to oppose anti-minority legislation in the Assembly, leading to growing disillusionment among AIUDF's traditional support base.

Poor electoral performance, notably in the seat of the AIUDF Party President during the last general election.

"We made repeated attempts to regain the party’s lost prestige and connect with the masses, but all efforts proved futile,” the members wrote. The collective resignations reflect not only dissatisfaction with leadership decisions but also internal disillusionment about the AIUDF's current political trajectory.

Despite stepping down, the signatories extended gratitude to the party leadership for their past guidance and expressed hope that their decision might pave the way for introspection and reform within the AIUDF.

The mass resignation is expected to have significant implications for the party’s grassroots structure in Karimganj, a traditional AIUDF stronghold.