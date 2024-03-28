In a significant upheaval within the political sphere of Golaghat district approximately 25 key leaders have tendered their resignations. Among the prominent figures stepping down are Debabroto Phukan, President of the District Youth Congress (DYC), and Dipen Baruah, an Executive Member of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and prominent television panelist.

The resignations which encompass a diverse range of roles within the political landscape have sent shockwaves through Golaghat's political circles. The individuals relinquishing their positions include office bearers from various departments, assembly presidents, secretaries, and members of youth and minority congress wings.



The list of resigning members is extensive and includes:



1. Debabroto Phukan President District Youth Congress , DYC, Golaghat

2. Dipen Baruah, Executive Member APCC, T.V. Panelist APCC. President , OBC Dept. DCC, Golaghat

3. Ronjit Bora, Secretary of the District Congress Committee (DCC)

4. Jasmin Jahan, Spokesperson for Mohila Congress

5. Sanjib Mazumdar, Secretary of Social Media for DCC

6. Rupantar Tanti, Administration General Secretary of Youth Congress, DYC

7. Biduth Bikash Bora, Assembly President of Khumtai Youth Congress

8. Anamika Hatibaruah, General Secretary of Youth Congress, DYC

9. Shenaz Sultana, General Secretary of Youth Congress, DYC

10. Partha Protin Handique, Secretary of Youth Congress, DYC

11. Nazim Ahmed, General Secretary of Youth Congress, DYC

12. Deep Haque, Chairman of Digesters & Rehabilitation for DCC

13. Debajit Kalita, General Secretary of Youth Congress

14. Manash Protim Handique, General Secretary of Youth Congress

15. Mustak Hussain, Block President of Sewa Dall, DCC

16. Nayan Jyoti Naidengsha, Assembly President of DYC, Jorhat

17. Papuli Ali, Secretary of Youth Congress

18. Madhab Bora, Secretary of DCC

19. Gupal Axom Das, Secretary of DCC

20. Bobita Singh, Secretary of DCC

21. Vinu Vargis, President of the Minority Department

22. Babul Kayestha, Vice President of Adivasi Congress

23. Nazrul Ahamed, Secretary of DCC

24. Parsuram Karmakar, President of Bokakhat MCC

25. Sima Karmakar, Former Vice President of Bokakhat Panchayat

The resignations have left a void in various leadership positions across Golaghat district, raising questions about the reasons behind this mass departure and its potential implications for the local political landscape.