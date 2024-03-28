Assam: Mass resignations rock political sphere of Golaghat district, key Congress leaders step down
In a significant political upheaval in Golaghat district, approximately 25 key leaders, including Debabroto Phukan, President of the District Youth Congress (DYC), and Dipen Baruah, an Executive Member of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), have tendered their resignations. This mass departure has left a void in various leadership positions across the district, raising questions about its potential implications.
In a significant upheaval within the political sphere of Golaghat district approximately 25 key leaders have tendered their resignations. Among the prominent figures stepping down are Debabroto Phukan, President of the District Youth Congress (DYC), and Dipen Baruah, an Executive Member of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and prominent television panelist.
The resignations which encompass a diverse range of roles within the political landscape have sent shockwaves through Golaghat's political circles. The individuals relinquishing their positions include office bearers from various departments, assembly presidents, secretaries, and members of youth and minority congress wings.
The list of resigning members is extensive and includes:
1. Debabroto Phukan President District Youth Congress , DYC, Golaghat
2. Dipen Baruah, Executive Member APCC, T.V. Panelist APCC. President , OBC Dept. DCC, Golaghat
3. Ronjit Bora, Secretary of the District Congress Committee (DCC)
4. Jasmin Jahan, Spokesperson for Mohila Congress
5. Sanjib Mazumdar, Secretary of Social Media for DCC
6. Rupantar Tanti, Administration General Secretary of Youth Congress, DYC
7. Biduth Bikash Bora, Assembly President of Khumtai Youth Congress
8. Anamika Hatibaruah, General Secretary of Youth Congress, DYC
9. Shenaz Sultana, General Secretary of Youth Congress, DYC
10. Partha Protin Handique, Secretary of Youth Congress, DYC
11. Nazim Ahmed, General Secretary of Youth Congress, DYC
12. Deep Haque, Chairman of Digesters & Rehabilitation for DCC
13. Debajit Kalita, General Secretary of Youth Congress
14. Manash Protim Handique, General Secretary of Youth Congress
15. Mustak Hussain, Block President of Sewa Dall, DCC
16. Nayan Jyoti Naidengsha, Assembly President of DYC, Jorhat
17. Papuli Ali, Secretary of Youth Congress
18. Madhab Bora, Secretary of DCC
19. Gupal Axom Das, Secretary of DCC
20. Bobita Singh, Secretary of DCC
21. Vinu Vargis, President of the Minority Department
22. Babul Kayestha, Vice President of Adivasi Congress
23. Nazrul Ahamed, Secretary of DCC
24. Parsuram Karmakar, President of Bokakhat MCC
25. Sima Karmakar, Former Vice President of Bokakhat Panchayat
The resignations have left a void in various leadership positions across Golaghat district, raising questions about the reasons behind this mass departure and its potential implications for the local political landscape.
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