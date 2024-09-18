A major fire broke out in Guwahati's Kalapahar area on Wednesday, September 18 afternoon following a series of cylinder explosions.

The incident occurred at a residence in Gopinath Nagar, where cooking cylinders detonated, resulting in a fierce blaze that rapidly consumed the building. The intensity of the fire was such that it extended to a nearby mosque, causing widespread alarm among residents.

Firefighting teams promptly arrived at the scene and launched an operation to control the flames. Their efforts are ongoing as they battle to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading further. The explosion and ensuing blaze have led to extensive property damage and significant disruption in the locality.

Despite the severity of the situation, there have been no reports of injuries or casualties. The cause of the cylinder explosions is yet to be determined, and authorities are investigating the incident to prevent such mishaps in the future.

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