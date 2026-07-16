Assam: Massive boulder crashes into Guwahati house after landslide, family escapes unhurt

A residential building in Guwahati's Odalbakra locality was damaged after a massive boulder rolled down a hillside and crashed into the structure on Wednesday, July 15 evening, triggering panic among residents. No injuries were reported as members of the affected family managed to escape unharmed.

According to local sources, the incident occurred at house number 13A on Bishnu Rabha Path, owned by Ratan Das. The large rock is believed to have dislodged from higher ground following a landslide before striking the house, causing substantial structural damage.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, the local circle officer and officials from the concerned departments reached the site to assess the situation. However, rescue and clearance operations encountered immediate logistical hurdles due to the narrow approach road leading to the affected property.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel were unable to access the site as their vehicles could not pass through the constricted route. The inaccessibility temporarily stalled efforts to remove the debris and secure the damaged area.

Authorities have begun assessing the extent of the damage and the stability of the surrounding hillside. Officials are expected to initiate appropriate mitigation measures to minimise the risk of further landslides or rockfalls, particularly if the slope remains unstable due to prevailing conditions.

The incident has raised concerns among local residents over the vulnerability of hillside settlements during periods of unstable weather and underscored the need for improved access to facilitate emergency response operations in such areas.