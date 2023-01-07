Government Railway Police on January 7 seized a massive consignment of opium from New Delhi-bound Rajdhani express train. According to reports, police seized around 12 kg of opium from the train.

Police said that the estimated market value of the sezed opium would be around Rs. 10 lakhs.

" The drugs were being smuggled from Dimapur and no arrests has been made so far as it had no attendees.", Police said.

"Further investigation is on." , Police added.

Earlier in November, 2022, In a joint operation, the Assam Police and the Government Railway Police seized 29 kilograms of ganja from a train at Lumding railway station in Hojai district.

The Assam police, acting on a tip-off, launched an operation in collaboration with the Railway Police at Lumding railway station and recovered 28 packets of ganja weighing 29 kg from a train coming from Tripura’s capital Agartala.

Speaking about the seizure, Chandan Bora, Officer-in-Charge of Lumding police station said that police recovered the ganja from coach number S3 of Agartala-Deoghar express.

“Lumding police and Government Railway Police have jointly launched the operation. The market value of the seized ganja is estimated at around Rs 3 lakh. We have registered a case in connection with this,” the police official said.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The investigation is underway.

Notably, earlier on September , Assam Police arrested two wanted drug dealers and seized 1000 YABA tablets from their possession.

Earlier in October, the Assam Police seized a consignment of 2000 kilograms of contraband drugs worth Rs 15 crore and arrested two drug peddlers in the Karbi Anglong district.

Prior to it, the Assam Police seized a huge quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 10 crore in the Karbi Anglong district. Police also apprehended four drug peddlers and seized two vehicles.

In mid October, the Assam Police seized 3,243 kg of ganja worth Rs 3.30 crore from a truck in the Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border.

In the first week of October last month, the Border Security Force (BSF) in a joint operation with police, seized 9.477 kilograms of heroin in the Karimganj area and arrested one drug peddler, said the officials on Tuesday.

Lately, Assam police have been successful in nabbing Drug peddlers and have recovered drugs and other narcotics substances worth crores.