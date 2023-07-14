An alarming case of widespread corruption has come to light in Madhushaulmari P-I village of Gauripur revenue circle, where Lat Mandal Abdul Monnaf Ahmed is facing severe allegations of fraudulent land title transactions.

The corruption scandal revolves around the land titles of Dag No. 8 and Dag No. 7 in the Madhushaulmari P-I village. Complaints have been lodged regarding the transfer of numerous bighas of land under the authority of Namzari no. DHU/2023-24/202400084/FMUT's order and Namzari no. DHU/2023-24/202400086/FMUT's order.

Neelima Sundari, the rightful owner of Dag No. 8, has been at the center of the controversy. It is alleged that Lat Mandal Abdul Monnaf Ahmed, by exploiting Neelima Sundari's property as collateral, managed to register significant portions of land in the names of Muslims. This has caused uproar in Gauripur, as Neelima Sundari herself belongs to the Sanatan Dharma community.

The complaint further accuses Abdul Monnaf Ahmed of engaging in a massive swindle, where he reportedly received a substantial sum of money in exchange for fraudulent land transactions. The conscientious residents of Dhubri district are calling upon the district deputy commissioner to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged land title scam and take strict action against Abdul Monnaf Ahmed.