A disturbing case of corruption has come to light in Nakusi village, near Bhawanipur in Bajali, where vital flood relief materials intended for the affected population were allegedly sold for personal gain.

The village Gaon Bura Pranjal Mandal of Nakusi village stands accused of orchestrating the unlawful sale of sacks of rice, dal, and cattle feed which were intended to provide essential sustenance to the flood-stricken residents.

One individual, who purchased cattle feed, shared their disheartening experience. Speaking on condition of anonymity, they revealed, "I had heard rumors that similar incidents occurred last year, where flood relief materials were also sold. Curious about the authenticity of these claims, I contacted the committee responsible for the distribution of cattle feed. Requesting one sack, I arranged for its delivery to my house. However, little did I know that the cattle feed I purchased was part of the relief materials. It was only later that a group of individuals arrived at my doorstep, inquiring about the feed's source and raising questions about the involvement of Pranjal Mandal."

The VDP President of Nakusi explained, "Just seven days ago, the government had compassionately provided flood relief materials to the needy individuals in our village. Initially, the Gaonburah had received 22 sacks of these vital supplies. Unfortunately, it was discovered that all the relief materials had mysteriously vanished from his residence, pointing to a severe breach of trust. Prompted by the complaints lodged by our distressed community, I immediately alerted the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Bajali district about the shocking revelation."

Following the formal complaint, an operation was conducted, leading to the recovery of the unlawfully sold relief materials. Several sacks of rice, dal, and chapar were discovered in the houses of the villagers involved in the illicit trade, exposing the depth of the corruption.