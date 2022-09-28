At a time when the issue of global warming is worrying the world, there is widespread deforestation in Golaghat town under government patronage.

The Golaghat municipality Board has shown stubbornness in cutting down the age-old trees in the heart of the town in the name of beautification of the city.

In the last two days, the Golaghat municipality Board has cut down many valuable trees in the Jyotirmoyi Children's Park in Golaghat town.

As a result, two MLAs of Golaghat district and various organizations have reacted strongly.

Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia, who arrived at the spot early on September 27, condemned the municipality's action over the cutting of trees in the Jyotirmoyee Children's Park in Golaghat Town.

The MLA also urged the Golaghat district forest department to intervene in this regard and stop forest destruction at the earliest.

On the other hand, Biswajit Phukan, MLA from the Sarupathar constituency, also condemned the cutting of trees by Golaghat municipality on social media and said that the matter would be reported to the Chief Minister of Assam.

It may be recalled that a few days ago, there was a strong reaction among nature lovers and conscious people of Golaghat district over the cutting of many precious trees by the municipality for the beautification of Jamuna Park in the district.

The inhabitants of Golaghat have not taken the re-cutting of some of the massive trees in the Jyotirmoyi Children's Park in the town's centre lightly.

However, two MLAs of the ruling party have been vocal against deforestation, but Ajanta Neog, MLA from Golaghat assembly constituency, has not reacted so far.

The steps taken by chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the important issue will be seen in due course of time.