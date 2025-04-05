In a major breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking, Mankachar Police in Assam’s South Salmara-Mankachar district seized over 12,000 YABA tablets in a meticulously planned operation on Saturday. The bust also led to the arrest of two key suspects involved in cross-border narcotics smuggling.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a police team led by Inspector Dipak Bargary, Officer-in-Charge of Mankachar Police Station, along with SIs Puja Hazarika and Nayanjyoti Gogoi, raided the residence of Amirul Islam (55) in Village No. 2 Pubergaon (Shantipur). The search resulted in the recovery of 12,000 orange YABA tablets, weighing approximately 1.3 kilograms and valued at Rs 60 lakh in the domestic market, with an estimated street value of Rs 2.4 crore near the international border.

In addition to the narcotics, police also seized Rs 28,500 in cash and a Realme C-63 5G smartphone. A preliminary on-the-spot drug test confirmed the presence of methamphetamine, and the entire operation was digitally documented using videography and the e-Saksya app.

Amirul Islam, taken into custody during the raid, was found to have been involved in drug peddling for several years. During interrogation, he identified his supplier as Ashraf Ali (31) of Jhawdanga Part-II. Acting swiftly, a second team led by SI Kumud Sarma arrested Ashraf Ali from Kusnimara, his father-in-law’s residence.

Both individuals are now in police custody, with legal proceedings underway under Mankachar PS GDE No. 09 dated 05/04/2025. They will be produced in court and remanded to judicial custody. The operation was closely monitored by the Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters).