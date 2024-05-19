The Cachar Police conducted a special operation resulting in the seizure of heroin worth ₹105 crore. The operation intercepted a consignment of 10.333 kilograms of heroin being transported from a neighboring state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to express his satisfaction and commitment to the cause. He tweeted, "Imagine the countless lives saved through this seizure. We are committed to working 24/7 to ensure our youths do not fall into this trap."

The heroin seizure underscores the major issue of drug trafficking in the region. This operation is part of a broader strategy to dismantle drug networks and ensure the safety and well-being of Assam's citizens.